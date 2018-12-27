An assisted-living facility in Bemidji has been found responsible for the August death of a resident with disabilities who fell from a mechanical lift and suffered a severe head injury.

In a report released Wednesday, state health investigators said GoldPine Home of Bemidji failed to adequately train staff and failed to operate a mechanical lift according to the manufacturer’s standards, among other violations. As a result, a resident with multiple sclerosis slipped fell out of the lift and hit her head on the its metal frame.

The resident was rushed to the emergency room via ambulance and died two days later, according to an investigation concluded last month by the Minnesota Department of Health.

State health investigators also found that staff at GoldPine Home were not properly trained on how to use the mechanical lifts, and did not report the incident of neglect to the state’s maltreatment reporting system as required under state law.

Staff at GoldPine Home did not immediately return calls on Thursday.

According to the state report, the resident slipped out of a sling attached to a Hoyer lift while being transferred by unlicensed staff from her power wheelchair to her bed. The facility’s director of nursing told state investigators that the three unlicensed staff that were involved in the transfer were trained by other unlicensed staff, and that a registered nurse had never observed the staff do a Hoyer lift transfer.

In addition, the assisted-living facility did not have a system in place to ensure staff used the appropriate sling during transfers, and the facility’s Hoyer lift policy “was not explicitly reviewed with staff as they do not sign off on it,” state investigators found.

One of the GoldPine Home’s staff involved in the fatal transfer told state investigators that another unlicensed staff member was joking with the resident during the transfer and failed to steady the resident with his hands, but “was just cranking the machine up.” The facility’s Hoyer lift policy directed staff to guide a resident’s body while using the sling, according to the state report.

The woman’s death certificate indicated that she died from a traumatic subdural hematoma, or burst blood vessel, resulting from the fall.

The state investigation was the result of an unannounced visit by state health investigators to GoldPine Home in mid-September. It included interviews with facility staff and administrators, a review of the resident’s medical record, and a re-enactment of the mechanical lift transfer.