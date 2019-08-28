FAIR ATTENDANCE

Thursday, Aug. 22: 133,326, compared with 122,695 in 2018 and 117,877 in 2017. That sets a first-day record; previous was last year.

Friday, Aug. 23: 157,224, compared with 108,059 in 2018 and 125,324 in 2017. For the second day in a row, a record was set. Previous was 141,023 in 2016.

Saturday, Aug. 24: 209,105, compared with the record third-day attendance of 222,194 set last year; 2017's was 158,525.

Sunday, Aug. 25: 191,524, up from 184,716 last year; down from 2017's 197,891.

Monday, Aug. 26: 96,716, compared with 124,438 in 2018 and a record fifth-day attendance of 144,504 set in 2017.