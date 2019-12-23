State wildlife officials issued an emergency 30-day rule on Monday that forbids the transport of farm-raised white-tailed deer anywhere in the state, following the report of another case of the always-fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The temporary measure will give officials at the Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health time to investigate any contacts the infected deer in Douglas County may have had with other animals, said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

It’s the first time the DNR has ever issued such a rule, Strommen said.

“We don’t take this action lightly,” she said. “The DNR is committed to proactively addressing CWD and doing everything we can do to protect Minnesota’s deer herd. The Douglas County positive, with its connections to other farms in the state, poses a risk to wild deer that requires emergency action.”

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health earlier this month confirmed that an 8-year-old white-tailed doe had tested positive for the fatal deer disease in a small, two-deer hobbyist herd in Douglas County, in the west-central part of the state.

The doe was killed by the other deer on the farm, and that deer was then euthanized and tested for the disease.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2002. Some 73 wild deer have been confirmed positive for the disease in the state since then.