Nursing home operators in Roseville are being blamed for the death of a resident whose head became trapped between the mattress and the bed's grab bar.

Langton Place "had no policy, procedure or system to ensure the proper sizing of mattresses, the fit of the grab bars [or the proper] space between the mattresses and the grab bar device to reduce the risk of entrapment," according to a state Health Department report released last week.

The resident, whose identity the state is not disclosing, suffocated and died on May 31, according to the Ramsey County medical examiner's office. The woman's injuries included fresh bruising on her neck, the autopsy found.

The state recommended a fine and "a plan of correction" in which nursing home administers would outline how they intended to prevent a similar incident.

However, an official with Roseville-based Presbyterian Homes, which operates Langton Place, said Tuesday that the state's findings are being appealed.

Natalie Morland, director of clinical services for Presbyterian Homes, said the size of the allowable gap between the woman's mattress and her grab bar "were well within [federal] guidelines" of 4½ inches.

A statement issued later Tuesday by Presbyterian Homes spokeswoman Cindy Ray on behalf of management added that "we continue to examine such unexpected incidents fully so we can better learn how to identify, eliminate and avoid any similar risks.

"However, we do not agree with the state's findings and believe their responses have not taken into account all of the facts. We continue to work with the state and other experts to gain a clear understanding of the circumstances surrounding this death."

According to the investigation:

A nurse saw the resident on her back and asleep about 4 a.m., but staff returned 90 minutes later for a routine check and discovered the woman facedown. Her head was wedged between the mattress and a grab bar. Resuscitation efforts failed.

Nursing home administrator Mathew Bedard told an investigator that the facility had no policy for maintaining mattresses and grab bars or measuring for potential entrapment dangers, "but had maintenance staff fix things as issues came up," the report read.

Morland explained in an interview Tuesday that the state wasn't satisfied with the facilities maintenance policies and procedures, and wanted them in writing. She said Langton Place now "has a policy in writing" for mattress and grab bar maintenance.

Including Langton Place, the nonprofit Presbyterian Homes has 43 affiliated senior living communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.