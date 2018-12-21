The Minnesota Department of Commerce Friday filed a court appeal to block Enbridge's controversial Line 3 oil pipeline from moving forward.

The commerce department claims that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the $2.6 billion project in June even though Enbridge hadn't filed an adequate long-term oil demand forecast as required under Minnesota law, according to a filing with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Three environmental groups and two American Indian bands earlier this week also filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, citing the same issue among other things.

Enbridge could not immediately be reached for comment, but has defended the integrity of its forecasts.

The commerce department, an arm of the governor's administration, represents the public interest before the PUC. The PUC is a quasi-judicial independent commission whose members are appointed by the governor.

"I strongly support my Commerce Department's appeal of the Public Utilities Commission's Order," Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Friday. "Enbridge failed to provide a future demand forecast for its product, which is required by state law. Instead, the company presented its analysis of the future oil supply from Canadian tar sands extractions."

Enbridge's new pipeline would replace its current Line 3, which is aging, corroding and operating at only 51 percent capacity due to safety issues. The PUC, in unanimously approving a new Line 3, cited the current pipeline's deterioration along with concerns about the reliability of future oil supply in Minnesota.

The PUC also concluded that it had approved Enbridge pipelines in the past based on oil forecasts with a similar methodology to the one used for Line 3. The PUC also found there was insufficient evidence to conclude long-term oil demand would be dampened by the rise of electric vehicles and carbon-reduction efforts to counter climate change.

The commerce department has contended that there isn't enough demand to merit a new pipeline.

The 330-mile pipeline, which would ferry Canadian oil to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, has been opposed by environmental groups and some Ojibwe bands who fear it will exacerbate climate change and open up a new region of Minnesota lakes and rivers to environmental degradation from possible oil spills.