While state officials ramp up their response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Capitol in St. Paul remains a crowded place.

That could be a problem.

During session, the Minnesota Capitol complex is home to 201 state legislators, seven Supreme Court justices, Gov. Tim Walz and much of his administration, plus thousands of staffers, state employees and lobbyists who work in the area.

And then there's the busloads of schoolchildren, tour groups and rallying advocates that bring Minnesotans from across the state into the historic building and out again each day.

The public nature of the Capitol — and the urgency of the work being done in and around it — has top state officials in constant communication about what to do if the spread of novel coronavirus in the state forces restrictions or closure of public offices and potentially sidelines work.

In the Legislature, that work includes the debate and passage of bills directly responding to COVID-19, including a $21 million bill signed by Walz this week to help state health officials with preparations. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say more action may be needed. But time is of the essence: The Legislature is constitutionally required to finish its work and adjourn by May 18. Meanwhile state employees, the second largest workforce in the state, are figuring out whether they are set up to work from home and continue delivering critical state services that Minnesotans need.

"We have got to have continuity of services," DFL Gov. Tim Walz said this week. "We have got to protect the democracy to make sure we keep going." He's meeting with all four legislative caucus leaders and the chief justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday to discuss what should happen with the Capitol building and the ongoing session.

Pressure was increasing this week as Congress shut down the U.S. Capitol to the public until April 1 to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Missouri state Senate canceled meetings this week, and in Minnesota, the University of Minnesota system suspended in-person classes across five campuses.

No such restrictions have hit the Capitol yet. But concerns are rising. On Thursday, a group of three doctor legislators recommended other lawmakers cancel large gatherings in the community and avoid them in the Capitol complex. One of the three, DFL Sen. Matt Klein, has already put a hold on all in-person constituent meetings. They also recommended an "isolation area for anyone who develops flu-like symptoms at the Capitol."

GOP state Rep. Pat Garofalo, meanwhile, postponed an event planned for late March out of what he called an abundance of caution. "As more cases emerge, we all need to do our part to help prevent the further spread," he said.

For now, top state officials said they are waiting on word from the Minnesota Department of Health on whether and when they should restrict access.

"We have not reached a moment in time where our public health professionals in the state of Minnesota are recommending that we dial back access to the Capitol or the size of gatherings we attend," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Minnesota health officials say the five people who have tested positive for the illness as of Wednesday were likely infected during travel outside of Minnesota. Four more cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to nine. Officials caution that the odds of community transmission of the virus within the state are increasing.

For state employees, the administration is working out whether people are set up with laptops to work from home and have secure access to work remotely. They are balancing keeping employees safe while also delivering state services, especially as tax season ramps up.

"We're asking revenue folks, who are getting close to peak tax return right now, how are we going to process those in a safe and secure manner?" Walz said.

They're also working out how to handle sick time for anyone who might have to be quarantined for 14 days or care for a sick family member who might not have that much time off accumulated. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said the state has executive authority to provide paid administrative leave to employees who need it to respond to COVID-19.

"If you have sick leave, you have to use it, like any other illnesses, but if you don't have any sick leave, we are going to come up with a procedure to allow you to use paid administrative leave for COVID-19 or related," he said.

Frans notes that, unlike other sectors, the government has had to establish contingency plans before when the state government has shut down and employees were forced to stay at home.

The Legislature has different problem: state law requires any votes they take to be in-person, meaning shutting down the Capitol could make it difficult for them to continue their work and move legislation. Some top lawmakers have floated changing the law to allow for remote votes. But in terms of passing legislation, there's no work from home option for now.

"We do want to explore what are the things that we would do if there was an outbreak here at the Capitol," Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said. "We could simply recess and come back once it had passed."