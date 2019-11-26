The Minnesota Department of Commerce will ban certain knockoffs of the popular "Beyblades" spinning battle toys after investigators found they contain toxic levels of lead and cadmium.

State Commerce Secretary Steve Kelley has ordered Amazon and other online retailers to stop selling the off-brand products in Minnesota ahead of the holidays.

"The fact that these toy manufacturers were so careless is upsetting," Kelley said at a news briefing Tuesday morning.

The state began investigating the toys after a Minnesota child was found to have elevated blood lead levels. State officials declined to give any details about the child's condition, saying only that his or her blood levels were returning toward normal.

The circular, top-like toys, about the size of Tonka trucks, are loaded into a handheld device, wound up and shot down onto a platform where they spin around. Children battle each other, seeing whose toy spins longer as the two tops ram each other and spin against the side of the platform.

State investigators tested 50 of the products they were able to buy online, both off-brand and name brand. Toxic levels of lead and cadmium were found in 15, all off-brand.

Name-brand toys from Hasbro and TAKARATOMY were found to be safe, investigators said.

The off-brand products were significantly cheaper and had packaging designed to look like official Beyblades toys, Kelley said.

"These boxes are clearly designed to confuse the consumer," he said. "As a grandpa, I could see myself mistakenly choosing the off-brand product."