– President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would have wide-ranging effects on citizens of Minnesota, from Lake Superior to the Twin Cities.

The spending plan would kill a program to restore the Great Lakes as part of a 31 percent cut to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cutting off a source of millions in funds to combat invasive species, restore wetlands and guard against pollution.

“With 20 percent of the world’s fresh water in the Great Lakes, what could be a higher national priority?” said John Linc Stine, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The administration’s proposed EPA cuts would translate into a 45 percent cut in the federal funding the MPCA receives, Stine said. “To cut a budget like that ... is swinging a big ax without caring about what you hit,” he said.

Trump’s budget would eliminate a federal program that helped 339,900 poor Minnesotans pay their heating bills last year. About two-thirds of the $90 million in funding went to residents of Greater Minnesota, particularly households with seniors, young children and disabled people.

“I can’t speculate [on the impact], but these clients are particularly vulnerable,” said Julie Miller, deputy communications director for the state Department of Commerce, which oversees the program.

Local government officials expressed concerns about significant cuts in the County Block Development Grant program, which helps fund economic development.

“We’ve been extremely successful in working with the CDBG program in funding a myriad of housing and economic development programs with our cities and the county, and we would hate to lose that funding,” said Dakota County Commissioner Tom Egan, a former mayor of Eagan.

The budget also would kill the AmeriCorps community service program, for which the Twin Cities metro area produces more volunteers per capita than any other in the nation. Participants tutor children in reading and math, and help young people get into college.

“My reaction is that it really can’t prevail,” said Audrey Suker, CEO of ServeMinnesota, the administrator for AmeriCorps funds. “The impact on Minnesota would be just too devastating.”

She said Minnesota volunteers reached 30,000 children in the reading program alone, and that research had proved their efforts were working. AmeriCorps has a hand in several schools and programs that aim to narrow education gaps, including the training program Teach for America-Twin Cities.

Air service and security

The budget would eliminate the Essential Air Service program, which Congress enacted in the late 1970s after airlines were deregulated to ensure small airports maintained air service. Air service is currently subsidized in Bemidji, Brainerd, International Falls, Hibbing and Thief River Falls through the program.

Without the subsidies, which range from $1 million to $1.5 million per airport, “airlines might determine it is not profitable to serve those communities and decide to discontinue service,” said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

If that happened, Hogan said, only Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and airports in Duluth, St. Cloud and Rochester would retain commercial air service in the state.

“Elimination of the program could leave much of Minnesota without access to convenient commercial air service, making it more difficult for rural Minnesota to retain and grow businesses, jobs and the economy,” he said.

Officials also were concerned that the budget eliminates federal reimbursements for local police officers stationed at security checkpoints, Hogan said. Last year, that policing grant for MSP amounted to nearly $500,000.

“The president’s budget would ... [put] airports in the position of either discontinuing policing of federal security checkpoints or having to pick up the full cost of doing so,” Hogan said.

The plan would end federal support for Amtrak’s long-distance train service, including the Empire Builder, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and stops at St. Paul’s Union Depot.

U of M research

Last year, the University of Minnesota received nearly $466 million in federal research funds, much of it from agencies that would face steep cuts under the Trump budget, according to U spokesman Dan Gilchrist.

The single largest chunk — $257 million — was funding for medical research from the National Institutes of Health, which is slated to lose 19 percent of its budget under the president’s proposal.

Gilchrist said it’s too early to estimate how the cuts might affect the U, which gets about 60 percent of its research awards from the federal government.

“But the size of the cuts, should they go through, would be fairly unprecedented,” said Gilchrist, communications director for the U’s vice president of research.

Gilchrist said scientists had been bracing for large cuts in politically-sensitive fields, such as climate change, but not to the NIH, which funds research on cancer, heart disease and other diseases. “[It’s] the wellspring of medical innovation, what’s made this entire country a leader in that area,” he said.

The U also receives tens of millions from other federal agencies, such as the Energy Department, the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Cultural programs

Cultural groups have voiced alarm about Trump’s plan to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, which gives $5 million a year to arts groups in Minnesota.

“Minnesotans participate in the arts more than the rest of Americans,” said Sheila Smith, executive director of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts.

Staff writers Janet Moore, Maura Lerner, Erin Adler, Beena Raghavendran and Kevin Duchschere contributed to this story.