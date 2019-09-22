38.1
The Weighted Runs Above Average for Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, 11th best in the major leagues. The stat measures the number of offensive runs a player contributes to his team compared to the average player. Zero is the league average, so a positive wRAA means above average (Entering Saturday’s games; source: fangraphs.com.)
MLB wRAA Leaders
1. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee, 60.8
2. Mike Trout, L.A. Angels, 60.3
3. Alex Bregman, Houston, 53.5
4. Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, 52.6
5. Anthony Rendon, Washington, 52.1
6. Ketel Marte, Arizona, 45.9
7. Juan Soto, Washington, 42.8
8. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta, 41.8
9. Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 41.1
10. Pete Alonso, New York Mets, 40.2
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Dreadful ninth inning for bullpen does in Twins in 12-5 loss to Royals
Kansas City scored seven runs off Taylor Rogers and two other relievers, but the Twins' magic number fell to four anyway.
MN United
Dazzling or flat, mystifying Minnesota United knows it can play
A playoff berth is now a victory away, but the Loons still needs to avoid inexcusable lapses.
Twins
Twins Insider: Under-the-radar rookie LaMonte Wade Jr. draws praise as role expands
Injuries have forced him into the lineup this month, and he is producing.
Twins
Brusdar Graterol wants to follow in Jose Berrios' footsteps with Twins
The top Twins pitching propspect is adjusting well to his new role in the bullpen.
Twins
Jason Castro not looking to say farewell to Twins
The catcher becomes a free agent after the season, following three years in Minnesota.