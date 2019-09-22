38.1

The Weighted Runs Above Average for Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, 11th best in the major leagues. The stat measures the number of offensive runs a player contributes to his team compared to the average player. Zero is the league average, so a positive wRAA means above average (Entering Saturday’s games; source: fangraphs.com.)

MLB wRAA Leaders

1. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee, 60.8

2. Mike Trout, L.A. Angels, 60.3

3. Alex Bregman, Houston, 53.5

4. Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, 52.6

5. Anthony Rendon, Washington, 52.1

6. Ketel Marte, Arizona, 45.9

7. Juan Soto, Washington, 42.8

8. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta, 41.8

9. Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 41.1

10. Pete Alonso, New York Mets, 40.2