Three storage bins and two garbage bags holding "high quality" marijuana worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were found tucked away along a rural road southwest of Rochester, authorities said.

Yet to be found is whoever is responsible for the pot, separated into 112 vaccuum-sealed plastic packages weighing roughly 1 pound each, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The discovery was made Monday, and the Sheriff's Office said it's keeping under wraps other details about who found the marijuana or where it was located.

"No one has come forward, and I'd be very surprised if they did," Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said late Thursday morning.

"There are concerns for people's safety due to the large amount that a dealer has lost, and we simply don't want to place someone in danger for informing law enforcement," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

"We estimate the value of the marijuana, due to its high quality, to be approximately $345,000," the statement continued, describing the location of the discovery as "a concealed spot."

The marijuana was found in these containers and bags.

Anyone with information about the unattended marijuana is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.