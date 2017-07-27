If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
'In it for the long haul': Bridgewater talks about his comeback journey
Teddy Bridgewater up to this point had let his Instagram videos do the talking for him.
Vikings
Pouncey says Hernandez was in 'great spirits' before hanging
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says Aaron Hernandez was in great spirits when they talked on the phone the day before the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts.
Sports
Dressel, Kalisz emerge as new US stars at worlds
The United States is back on top of swimming's glamour event. And a new champion is carrying on American dominance in the 200-meter individual medley.
Vikings
Livestream: Bridgewater's press conference at Vikings training camp
Teddy Bridgewater will talk about his recovery from last summer's knee injury and more during a press conference at Vikings' training camp in Mankato.
Gophers
Alabama defensive tackle O.J. Smith transfers to Gophers
O.J. Smith, who played in two games for Alabama, will be eligible to play for the Gophers in 2018.