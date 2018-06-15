StarTribune.com Steals FAQ

StarTribune
  1. What are Steals? back to top
    • The Star Tribune Steals program is a great way for you to take advantage of all the best things that the Twin Cities has to offer while saving 50%-90% off the original price.
  2. Is it safe? back to top
    • We take reasonable measures to protect your personal information. Please see our privacy policy for details.
  3. How do I print my voucher and redeem the offer? back to top
    • You will be emailed a copy of your voucher. You are then able to print your voucher on the same day as purchased, and it is redeemable at the merchant during the promotional period listed. Instructions are included on each voucher. You can always print the voucher again and you may use it as long as the voucher hasn't been redeemed.
  4. If I don't use the full value of the voucher in one visit, can I use the remainder later? back to top
    • No. Unless otherwise stated, you will not receive credit or cash back for any unused portion of a voucher. Please, always read the fine print when you purchase a Steal.
  5. What is Steals' refund policy? back to top
    • If you have not yet redeemed an unexpired voucher and you would like a refund, please contact Steals customer service: steals@StarTribune.com If you have already redeemed your voucher and your question relates to the specific product or experience, please contact the merchant. Please note that Star Tribune is not the merchant and is not legally responsible for any products or services, or any merchant’s compliance with a Steal that you have purchased.
  6. I missed yesterday's deal. Can I still get it? back to top
    • No. The only way to purchase another voucher for this specific merchant’s goods or services would be to wait for the merchant to offer another Steal.
  7. Are taxes included when I purchase a voucher? back to top
    • No. Sales tax will be collected, where applicable, upon redemption by the individual merchants who offered the Steal.
  8. Is gratuity included when I purchase a voucher? back to top
    • If gratuities are included in the purchase price, this will be made clear on the offer page. If not mentioned, gratuities are not included. Please make note of any relevant redemption details and please read the fine print carefully.
  9. What if my voucher has expired? back to top
    • Vouchers are redeemable for goods/services only for a specified period of time. Once that promotional period has reached its expiration date, the voucher no longer has its full stated value. However, many merchants are still willing to honor the deal. Please contact the merchant and ask if they will honor the voucher. If the merchant will not honor the full stated value of the voucher after the promotional period, the merchant will still honor the voucher up to the amount that you actually paid for it. The amount you paid for the voucher never expires. For more information about the terms and conditions governing Steals and Vouchers, please see our current Terms of Sale.

