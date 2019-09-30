Starting times for the first two games of the American League Division Series between the Twins and Yankees have been set.
The teams will play Friday at 6:07 p.m. Central time at Yankee Stadium, with Saturday's Game 2 set for 4:07 p.m. Central.
The Friday game is on MLB Network and Saturday's game is on FS1.
The umpires for the Twins-Yankees series are Gary Cederstrom (crew chief), Todd Tichenor, Manny Gonzalez, Lance Barksdale, Eric Cooper and Adrian Johnson.
The other ALDS matchup will be top seed Houston playing either Oakland or Tampa Bay. The first two games of that series, in Houston, will be Friday at 1:07 p.m. and Saturday at 8:07 p.m.
