Former Starkey Laboratories president Jerry Ruzicka and a business associate were found guilty on multiple counts in the $20 million embezzlement case against them and two other defendants.

Also found guilty was W. Jeff Taylor, a former president of Starkey supplier Sonion U.S. Acquitted were former Starkey human resources chief Larry Miller and another business associate of Ruzicka and Taylor, Larry Hagen.

Ruzicka was stoic as the verdict was read and he was found guilty of eight of the 25 counts against him including filing a false 2014 tax return, stealing a Jaguar that served as his company car when he was at Starkey, wire and mail fraud.

Before the verdict was read, Ruzicka said: "Maybe this will go the way it's supposed to."

His attorney, John Conard, said he and his client had no comment after the verdict was read.

Taylor, who is one of Ruzicka's best friends, turned beet red and got tearful as the verdict was read. He was found guilty of three out of 16 counts against him: mail fraud in connection with his work with Archer Consulting and two counts of wire fraud in connection with Archer Acoustics. Both companies were set up by Taylor and Ruzicka in connection with their positions at Starkey and Sonion; the prosecution said their employers did not know about the companies and the commissions that the two men were receiving.

Hagen's attorney Kevin Short said overall "the government ended up with only 11 out of 48 guilty counts."

"The bottom line is we are gratified," said Short of his client's acquittal on all four counts against him. "I don't think it was close. I don't think the government should have ever brought this case."

However, Hagen's brother, Glenn, said the case ruined his brother's business.

"We don't understand why my brother has been dragged into this," he said. "It just seemed like a very weak case. We are thrilled."

Added Glenn Hagen's wife, Linda Benzinger: "The nightmare has ended. This has been hard on families."

Paul Engh, Miller's attorney, also expressed gratitude after his client was acquitted of four counts. "It was right and just," he said.

The U.S. attorney's office was expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to comment on the verdict.

In the 48 counts, the government had accused the defendants of stealing $20 million in stock, fraud, bonuses and commissions over 10 years from Starkey, the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid manufacturer, and its key owner, Bill Austin.

The government spent a year investigating Austin's claims that something was very wrong at Starkey. Austin was searching for information about Ruzicka's possible disloyalty because he heard that Ruzicka intended to start a rival hearing aid company when he retired in 2016. Instead Austin said his staff found evidence of embezzlement and called in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The government investigation followed, which resulted in the charges against the four men on trial and against two other fired executives — former finance chief Scott Nelson and former subsidiary president Jeffrey Longtain. Nelson and Longtain pleaded guilty to charges and testified on behalf of the government at the trial.

The host of crimes against the defendants include embezzling millions by transferring stock and the use of a dizzying number of subsidiaries, contractors and what the government claims were sham invoices, rebates and commissions.