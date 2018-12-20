Sentencing hearings continued Thursday in the Starkey Laboratories fraud and embezzlement case, with the former chief financial officer of the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid maker receiving 24 months in prison and the former president of one its suppliers receiving 18 months.

Jeff Longtain, former president of Starkey subsidiary Northland Hearing, received probation. He pleaded guilty a year ago to tax evasion and testified against his former bosses.

Scott A. Nelson, the former CFO, pleaded guilty a year ago to one count of conspiracy in the multimillion-dollar fraud against Starkey. He testified in the trial against his boss, former Starkey president Jerry Ruzicka, that he falsified company financial reports.

W. Jeff Taylor, former president of supplier Sonion, was convicted in March of one count of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud for hiding his ownership position in sham companies that wrongly received commissions, fees and discounts at the cost of Starkey and Sonion.

Jerry Ruzicka, fired president of Starkey, received a seven-year sentence on Wednesday for his part in the sham companies as well as stealing $15.5 million of restricted stock from Starkey subsidiary Northland Hearing and $1.9 million in fraudulent bonuses for himself and others.

Prosecutors said during Nelson’s sentencing hearing Thursday that he also falsified reported income and secretly used for two years a $200,000 condominium owned by Starkey without paying for it. However, the U.S. attorney’s office also praised Nelson’s honesty and acknowledged how hard it must have been to testify against people he highly respected.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim also said Nelson must forfeit $2.5 million, which was his share of proceeds from an illegal transfer of stock from Starkey subsidiary Northland Hearing.

“I do agree that you provided important and significant testimony in this case, but at the same time it was a serious offense,” Tunheim said in his Minneapolis federal courtroom.

Nelson spoke at the hearing, apologizing to Starkey’s employees and the government and saying how grateful he was that his family stood by him.

His wife, daughter and son-in-law were in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Nelson will report to prison in February, and has requested a placement in the Duluth Prison Camp. Ruzicka and Taylor are to report to prison March 11 and also request Duluth. The Federal Bureau of Prisons will make the final placement, but Tunheim said he would recommend the Duluth placements.

In Taylor’s case, Tunheim reduced the amount of money connected to his three charges to more than $338,000 and also ordered two years of probation for Taylor after his release from prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office had asked for a sentence of seven to nine years for Taylor, and prosecutors told the court Thursday he showed no remorse and has not apologized to Sonion or its employees.

Taylor’s attorney, Bill Mauzy, asked for extreme leniency and said his client had accepted responsibility for his actions.

Taylor, at times teary-eyed, told the court he “sincerely regrets” his behavior.

“I’ve lost nearly everything, and I will pay for that for the rest of my life,” said Taylor, who had no family at the sentencing hearing.

He told the judge he went through a divorce while the case was winding through the courts and was concerned about his three daughters and elderly parents.

He asked to be imprisoned at the Duluth Prison Camp so he could be near his family. Tunheim said while the Bureau of Prisons will make the assignments he will not contest that preference, which was the same as Ruzicka’s. Both men are to report to prison on March 11.

Ruzicka, as well as former business associate Larry Hagen, who was acquitted in March of charges related to the sham companies, were at the sentencing hearing to support Taylor.

Taylor was originally charged with 16 counts of fraud, but the jury only convicted him of three.

Besides probation, Longtain, the former president of Northland Hearing, was ordered to forfeit roughly $2 million, including repaying Starkey about $439,000 and the Internal Revenue Service $91,000.

Tunheim said Longtain could serve his probation and 50 hours of community service in Oregon, where Longtain lives and Northland is based.

“You did the right thing here,” Tunheim said. “Your early cooperation was very helpful to the early resolution of this case.”

Prosecutors said, of the co-conspirators who cooperated, Longtain was the most forthcoming and took responsibility for his actions.

Longtain, in speaking to the court, also took responsibility publicly.

“I want to apologized to Bill Austin and all the employees I have betrayed,” he said. “I’m here because of what I did, the actions I committed. If I had done the right thing, I would not be standing here today.”