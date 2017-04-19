First there was a cotton candy-flavored drink, then a Frappuccino inspired by Pokémon Go. Now Starbucks fans are obsessed with its strangest creation yet: the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Available at participating locations for five days starting today, the launch of the flavor and color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino suggests, perhaps, that we long for a little magic in our world.

Are you rolling your eyes yet? While Starbucks' latest creation is certainly a social media marketing ploy, the coffee giant is doing nothing more than latching onto society's obsession with all things unicorn. (People actually stand in line for brightly colored "unicorn poop" cupcakes every year at Nadia Cakes.)

So what exactly is this glittery pink and blue concoction? According to a top-secret Starbucks insider, it's a white mocha cremé Frappuccino with mango and sour blue raspberry flavorings, with pink and blue sugar on top.

According to Starbucks' website, the drink is so much more: "Magical flavors start off sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour. Swirl it to reveal a color-changing spectacle of purple and pink. It's finished with whipped cream-sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders."

A 16 oz. grande Unicorn Frappuccino has 410 calories and 59 grams of sugar. Of course a true unicorn frappe would have zero calories.

Here's some early social media reaction to the mythical drink.