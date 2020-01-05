The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" still on top.

After a historic year, the Walt Disney Co. opened the new year approaching one milestone and surpassing another.

With $33.7 million over its third weekend in U.S. and Canada theaters according to studio estimates Sunday, "Rise of Skywalker" ($918.8 million) is closing in on $1 billion worldwide.

While it appears unlikely to match the hauls of the trilogy's previous entries, "Rise of Skywalker" will mark a record seventh $1 billion 2019 release for Disney.

One of those other six blockbusters, Jennifer Lee's "Frozen 2," on Sunday reached $1.33 billion, making it the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales. Holiday holdovers stayed strong, led by a pair of Sony Pictures releases.

"Jumanji: The Next Level" added $26.5 million in its fourth week, bringing its domestic total to $236 million and its global gross past $600 million.

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" is becoming an outright hit. The Louisa May Alcott adaptation has been the top adult-oriented choice through the busy holiday season.

The week's only new release also came from Sony. "The Grudge," a horror reboot of the 2004 remake produced by Sam Raimi, opened with $11.3 million.

That was a fair total for a movie that cost $10 million to make and received some withering reaction from critics and audiences. "The Grudge" scored just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes and engendered a rarely seen F CinemaScore from movie­goers.

Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" held better than any other film in the top 10, dropping just 9% and grossing $9 million in its sixth weekend. Its global tally stands at $247.5 million.

Sam Mendes' war film "1917" is poised for its national expansion next week after a second weekend of packed theaters in limited release.

The Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, is becoming one of A24's biggest box-office successes. It grossed $7.8 million in its fourth and widest weekend of release, bringing its domestic overall total to $36.8 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker," $33.7 million.

2. "Jumanji: The Next Level," $26.5 million.

3. "Little Women," $13.6 million.

4. "The Grudge," $11.3 million.

5. "Frozen 2," $11.3 million.

6. "Spies in Disguise," $10.1 million.

7. "Knives Out," $9 million.

8. "Uncut Gems," $7.8 million.

9. "Bombshell," $4.1 million.

10. "Cats," $2.6 million.

ASSOCIATED pRESS