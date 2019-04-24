The Star Tribune has won seven National Headliner Awards, including two first-place honors.

The newspaper’s journalists were distinguished for a variety of projects, ranging from daily coverage of a growing homeless population to a colorful picture story at the Minnesota State Fair.

The National Headliner Awards program was founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, N.J. It is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit.

First-place honors:

• For local news beat coverage or continuing story: “Wall of Forgotten Natives,” by Chris Serres. The judges said Serres’ curiosity about a new tent village along a highway generated reporting that drew “attention to a community of homeless Native Americans. That attention in turn sparked a response that ultimately provided shelter for many of those in the camp.”

• Sports Column: Dennis Anderson. Judges praised Anderson’s attention to detail and unique writing style on “topics not common to everyday sports writing. We wanted more!”

Other winners:

• Second place for news series in daily newspapers Top 20 Media Market: “Test of Faith: The Unchurching of America,” by Jean Hopfensperger and Leila Navidi.

• Second place in pictorial: “Fair Reflections,” by Richard Tsong-Taatarii.

• Third place in health, medical and science writing by an individual or team: “Aging Parents, Stressed Families,” by Jackie Crosby.

• Third place for sports writing by an individual or team: Rachel Blount.

• Third place in environmental writing by an individual or team: Josephine Marcotty.