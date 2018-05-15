The Star Tribune won the grand prize in the Public Service category of Associated Press Media Editors (APME) awards for 2018 for its five-part series “Left to Suffer.”

In announcing the awards Monday, judges called the series that uncovered flaws and incompetence in the handling of elder abuse cases “well done in every aspect” in announcing the awards Monday.

Judges commended he series by reporter Chris Serres and photographer David Joles for “beauty of the prose and the photos, the shocking findings themselves, the tremendous governmental reaction and response. This is an issue that can and will affect many. The Star Tribune’s work did a tremendous public service in exposing these problems and pushing for change.”

The Houston Chronicle won the grand prize in news reporting and an honorable mention in public service for its coverage of Hurricane Harvey, and another first-place award in storytelling.

APME said this year’s winners exposed abuse of the public trust and shed light on the human condition.

“The winning entries reflect a few common themes: a continued commitment to pursue strong watchdog reporting, experiment with innovative storytelling and find new, creative ways to directly engage audiences,” said APME President Jim Simon. “The list of winners shows the spirit of public interest journalism remains strong even in many financially strapped newsrooms with diminished resources.”

The winners will receive their awards during a news leadership conference Sept. 11-12 in Austin, Texas.