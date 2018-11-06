Elizabeth Juhnke

Hitter, blocker

Lakeville North, sr., 6-1

College: South Dakota

A consummate leader whose passion for volleyball is unparalleled. Has developed an impressive swing and can hit with power and finesse. Led the Panthers to the 2017 Class 3A state championship. Had 481 kills, 558 serve receives and 248 digs in 2018.

Rachel Kilkelly

Hitter, blocker

Shakopee, sr., 5-9

College: Gophers

The top player on the state-bound Sabers is among the program's all-time leaders with roughly 1,500 kills and almost 1,300 digs. Extremely versatile with a high volleyball IQ. Likely will be a defensive specialist with the Gophers.

Kennedi Orr

Hitter, blocker

Eagan, soph., 6-0

College: Nebraska

The younger sister of former All-Metro selection Brie Orr (Iowa) is widely considered the best all-around player in the state. Plays setter for her club team, Northern Lights, but excels as a hitter for Eagan. Chalked up 312 kills and more than 200 set assists.

Ellie Husemann

Hitter, blocker

Eagan, sr., 6-3

College: Gophers

The state's premier middle blocker is a two-way force at the net. Sets a strong block that forces opponents to hit around her. Hits with power, adept enough to move outside when needed. Eagan coach Kathy Gillen called her a "key reason for our success."

Izzy Ashburn

Setter

Champlin Park, sr., 5-11

College: Wisconsin

An elite setter who runs Champlin Park's varied offense. Turns difficult passes into deft sets. Averaged more than 12 set assists per set and goes into the Class 3A state tournamement with 1,008 set assists. Her serve is a weapon, with 45 service aces.

Mari Hinkle

Libero

Rosemount, sr., 5-8

College: UCLA

Hard-nosed, relentless defensive force with sharp reflexes and the grit to dig every ball. Never gives up on a ball and can turn the most difficult digs into workable passes. A defensive standout for the Northern Lights 17-1's team that won a national championship.