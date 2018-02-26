The Star Tribune's sports web site, Sunday section and daily newspaper sports section have been named among the 10 best in the nation in a contest judged the Associated Press Sports Editors.

It is the seventh time in the nine years of the competition that startribune.com's sports web site has won the honor.

Other web site winners were the Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe, Dallas Morning News, ESPN, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Philly.com, Sports Illustrated and the Washington Post.

Daily sports section winners in addition to the Star Tribune included the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Dallas Morning News, Houston Chronicle, Kansas City Star, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, USA Today and Washington Post.

Other Sunday section winners were the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post, Detroit Free Press, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and the Washington Post.

The annual contest honors the best sports reporting and sports sections in the nation, both in print and on the web. More results will be announced later in the week.