It started in 1978, as a clever scheme to keep kids “out of Mom and Dad’s way” while they were prepping for the holiday. It worked. Since then, the Star Tribune’s annual coloring contest has become a Thanksgiving ritual.

Every year for the past 40 years, thousands of kids across the state have gotten out their crayons, sharpened their colored pencils and hunted for their glitter pens to gussy up our hand-drawn Tom — and maybe win, place or show. This year, we’ve invited Minneapolis artist and cartoonist Kevin Cannon to give us his unique take on the traditional turkey. Let the creativity begin!

Find the turkey in the Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) edition of your Star Tribune newspaper.

Send the completed page to: Oh, You Turkey, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av. S., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Nov. 30. Each envelope should have the child’s name and age printed in the lower-left corner.

Do not cut the turkey out of the page. Submit only the turkey page.

Entries may also be dropped off at the Star Tribune printing plant (800 N. 1st St., Mpls.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Winners will be selected in each of three age groups — 4 and under, 5-8 and 9-12. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive a gift card and a stuffed turkey toy. All entries become property of the Star Tribune and will not be returned.

Winning entries will appear in the Variety section on Dec. 15 and online at startribune.com/variety.