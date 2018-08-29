DEFENSE

LINEMEN

Raphael Orubo, Woodbury, 6-3, 270, sr.: Classic 3-technique interior lineman adept at splitting gaps and collapsing the pocket. Had 32 tackles — 11 for loss — in 2017. Offers from New Mexico, Wyoming, some FCS schools.

Luke Kubesh, Totino-Grace, 6-0, 285, sr.: Disruptive force in the middle of the line who penetrates with surprising quickness. Makes a habit of blowing up plays before they start. FCS offers include one from Georgetown.

DeVonne Harris, Big Lake, 6-5, 220, sr.: Explosive off the edge, blows past opposing linemen. Excels in pursuit, chasing down ball carriers from the back side. Had 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks in 2017. Multiple offers, including Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota.

Will and Eli Mostaert, Lakeville North, srs.: Identical twin lineman/linebacker hybrids who are next to impossible to split up. Intense, physical, effective standing up or with a hand in the ground. Even their 2017 stats are almost identical: Will had 39 tackles (12 for loss); Eli had 42 tackles (12 for loss). Both have committed to North Dakota State.

LINEBACKERS

Kaden Johnson, SMB (Minnehaha Academy), 6-4, 205, jr.: A tackling machine as a sophomore, racking up 118 tackles, 30 for loss, in 2017. Lots of NCAA Power Five program interest, including Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Payton Shafer, Park of Cottage Grove, 6-0, 195, sr.: Undersized as a linebacker, makes up for it with a nose for the ball, remarkable closing speed and sure tackling. Had 61 tackles, 11 for loss, and five forced fumbles in 2017. Committed to South Dakota State.

John Whitmore, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-2, 215, sr.: Entering his fourth season as a key cog in the Red Knights' defense. Playmaker who is always around the ball. Plays with passion and grit. Has an FCS offer from Morehead State.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Omar Brown, Mpls. North, 6-1, 180, sr.: His stock rose with strong showings at Nike and UnderArmor camps. Runs a 4.6 40, has the change-of-direction skills to break on passes. Offers from Indiana, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

Craig McDonald, SMB (Minnehaha Academy), 6-2, 185, jr.: Smooth in coverage with well-honed timing and innate ball skills. Size allows him to make plays in run support. Defended 16 passes, had four interceptions in 2017. Offers from Iowa, Iowa State.

Marcus Shepley, Burnsville, 6-2, 180, sr.: Natural all-around athlete excels no matter where he plays. Intercepted nine passes in 2017, including two for scores. Also returned a punt return for a touchdown, even spent time at quarterback, passing for more than 250 yards.

KICKER

Hunter Dustman, St. Francis, jr.: Local kicking guru Chris Husby calls Dustman "the best all-around kicker in the state." Has field goal range past 50 yards. Booming punts make him a field-position flipper for the Saints. Has interest from three D-I programs.