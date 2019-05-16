The Star Tribune was named a finalist Thursday in the Gerald Loeb Awards, a national business journalism contest.

Business writers John Ewoldt, Kristen Leigh Painter, Evan Ramstad and Lee Schafer were recognized in the breaking news category for their coverage of the sale of Supervalu. Other finalists in the category are two entries from the Wall Street Journal and one from the New York Times.

The Loeb Awards, which are administered by the UCLA Anderson School of Management, have been given since 1958 to reporters and editors who inform and protect private investors and the general public through their coverage of business, finance and the economy. They were established by Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton.

The Star Tribune has won three times since 2011. This year’s winners will be announced June 27 in New York.