February 23, 2020 — 11:00pm

The Star Tribune and MPR News interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19. Results from questions about President Donald Trump's job performance and impeachment are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance as president?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
44% 52% 4%
  Approve Disapprove Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 24% 72% 4%
Metro Suburbs 54 40 6
Southern Minn. 57 40 3
Northern Minn. 48 48 4
Men 49 48 3
Women 40 55 5
DFL/ Democrat 2 97 1
Republican 92 3 5
Independent/ other 44 48 8
18-34 33 63 4
35-49 38 56 6
50-64 55 41 4
65+ 46 52 2
Under $50,000 48 49 3
$50,000 and over 42 54 4
No college degree 50 47 3
College graduate 39 56 5

Did you support or oppose congressional Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Donald Trump and remove him from office?

Support Oppose Undecided
42% 50% 8%
  Support Oppose Undecided
Hennepin/ Ramsey 61% 32% 7%
Metro Suburbs 30 60 10
Southern Minn. 33 61 6
Northern Minn. 38 52 10
Men 35 58 7
Women 49 42 9
DFL/ Democrat 86 5 9
Republican 2 94 4
Independent/ other 30 59 11
18-34 49 41 10
35-49 45 49 6
50-64 37 55 8
65+ 39 53 8
Under $50,000 40 50 10
$50,000 and over 46 48 6
No college degree 38 54 8
College graduate 46 47 7

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy and jobs?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
50% 43% 7%
  Approve Disapprove Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 33% 60% 7%
Metro Suburbs 61 32 7
Southern Minn. 59 34 7
Northern Minn. 55 37 8
Men 58 35 7
Women 43 49 8
DFL/ Democrat 10 78 12
Republican 98 1 1
Independent/ other 49 42 9
18-34 42 48 10
35-49 48 46 6
50-64 60 34 6
65+ 47 46 7
Under $50,000 53 40 7
$50,000 and over 48 46 6
No college degree 56 38 6
College graduate 46 46 8

Do you think Donald Trump’s handling of national security and foreign policy has made Americans more safe or less safe?

More safe Less safe No change Not sure
39% 52% 2% 7%
  More safe Less safe No
change		 Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 20% 73% 2% 5%
Metro Suburbs 49 42 1 8
Southern Minn. 48 41 3 8
Northern Minn. 45 41 4 10
Men 44 47 3 6
Women 34 56 1 9
DFL/ Democrat 7 90 0 3
Republican 82 6 5 7
Independent/ other 32 53 2 13
18-34 32 60 1 7
35-49 38 53 2 7
50-64 42 47 4 7
65+ 40 50 2 8
Under $50,000 42 49 3 6
$50,000 and over 37 53 2 8
No college degree 44 45 3 8
College graduate 34 57 2 7

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to reflect the state’s voter registration distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined account for 32% of the state’s registered voters, so 32% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (42%) and cellphone (58%).
The margin of error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 31% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/ Democrat 298 (37%)
Republican 256 (32%)
Independent/ other 246 (31%)
AGE
18-34 139 (17%)
35-49 210 (26%)
50-64 240 (30%)
65+ 208 (26%)
Refused 3 (1%)
INCOME
< $25,000 84 (11%)
$25,000-$49,999 144 (18%)
$50,000-$74,999 135 (17%)
$75,000-$99,999 103 (13%)
$100,000+ 162 (20%)
Refused 172 (21%)
GENDER
Men 387 (48%)
Women 413 (52%)
REGION
Hennepin/ Ramsey 255 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
EDUCATION
High school
or less		 116 (15%)
Some college/
Vocational		 258 (32%)
College graduate 249 (31%)
Postgraduate 145 (18%)
Refused 32 (4%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 335 (42%)
Cell Phone 465 (58%)