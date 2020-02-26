February 25, 2020 — 11:07pm

The Star Tribune and MPR News interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19. Findings from questions about immigration and refugee resettlement are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you support or oppose Minnesota allowing undocumented residents to have driver licenses?

Support Oppose Undecided
41% 51% 8%
  Support Oppose Undecided
Hennepin/ Ramsey 56% 36% 8%
Rest of metro 30 60 10
Southern Minn. 36 57 7
Northern Minn. 34 60 6
Men 44 50 6
Women 37 53 10
DFL/ Democrat 68 24 8
Republican 10 86 4
Independent/ other 39 48 13
18-34 47 48 5
35-49 42 49 9
50-64 36 57 7
65+ 40 50 10
Under $50,000 39 54 7
$50,000 and over 43 48 9
No college degree 35 57 8
College graduate 46 46 8

Do you support or oppose allowing refugees to be resettled in your community?

Support Oppose Undecided
59% 29% 12%
  Support Oppose Undecided
Hennepin/ Ramsey 74% 15% 11%
Rest of metro 52 35 13
Southern Minn. 49 38 13
Northern Minn. 54 34 12
Men 59 31 10
Women 59 27 14
DFL/ Democrat 84 5 11
Republican 28 56 16
Independent/ other 60 29 11
18-34 65 24 11
35-49 60 28 12
50-64 53 37 10
65+ 61 23 16
Under $50,000 57 29 14
$50,000 and over 61 28 11
No college degree 55 31 14
College graduate 63 26 11

On the whole, do you think immigrants mostly help the economy or mostly hurt the economy?

Mostly help Mostly hurt Neither Not
sure
62% 21% 3% 14%
  Mostly help Mostly hurt Neither Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 74% 10% 3% 13%
Rest of metro 60 21 5 14
Southern Minn. 54 27 3 16
Northern Minn. 51 30 3 16
Men 61 21 4 14
Women 62 20 3 15
DFL/ Democrat 81 4 3 12
Republican 37 42 3 18
Independent/ other 64 18 3 15
18-34 64 17 4 15
35-49 63 21 4 12
50-64 57 25 2 16
65+ 64 17 3 16
Under $50,000 58 22 3 17
$50,000 and over 63 20 4 13
No college degree 58 24 3 15
College graduate 65 18 3 14

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to reflect the state’s voter registration distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined account for 32% of the state’s registered voters, so 32% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (42%) and cellphone (58%).
The margin of error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 31% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/ Democrat 298 (37%)
Republican 256 (32%)
Independent/ other 246 (31%)
AGE
18-34 139 (17%)
35-49 210 (26%)
50-64 240 (30%)
65+ 208 (26%)
Refused 3 (1%)
INCOME
< $25,000 84 (11%)
$25,000-$49,999 144 (18%)
$50,000-$74,999 135 (17%)
$75,000-$99,999 103 (13%)
$100,000+ 162 (20%)
Refused 172 (21%)
GENDER
Men 387 (48%)
Women 413 (52%)
REGION
Hennepin/ Ramsey 255 (32%)
Rest of metro 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
EDUCATION
High school
or less		 116 (15%)
Some college/
Vocational		 258 (32%)
College graduate 249 (31%)
Graduate degree 145 (18%)
Refused 32 (4%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 335 (42%)
Cell Phone 465 (58%)