STAR TRIBUNE METRO TOP 10

(all games 7 p.m., unless noted)

1. Lakeville North (5-0) vs. Prior Lake at TCO Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

2. Blaine (5-0) at Totino-Grace

3. Eden Prairie (4-1) at Minnetonka

5. Minnetonka (4-1) vs. Eden Prairie

5. East Ridge (4-1) at Woodbury

6. Edina (4-1) vs. Maple Grove

8. St. Michael-Albertville (3-2) at Stillwater

9. St. Thomas Academy (5-0) at Park of Cottage Grove

10. White Bear Lake (4-1) at Cretin-Derham Hall (7:30 p.m.)