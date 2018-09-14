Star Tribune Metro Top 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Minnetonka (2-0) at Maple Grove
2. Lakeville North (2-0) vs. Farmington
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) vs. Woodbury
4. Prior Lake (2-0) at Eden Prairie
5. Edina (2-0) at Wayzata
6. Eden Prairie (1-1) vs. Prior Lake
7. Champlin Park (2-0) vs. St. Michael-Albertville
8. Blaine (2-0) vs. Osseo
9. Roseville (2-0) vs. Stillwater
10. Wayzata (1-1) vs. Edina
