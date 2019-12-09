Voter turnout was strong at People’s Choice ballot box.

More than 600 people gathered in the atrium at the Star Tribune Building in downtown Minneapolis last Thursday to enjoy free samples all five of our winning 2019 cookie recipes.

Two thousand, nine hundred and thirty seven cookies later, cookie fans shared their opinions by casting a vote (technically, a poker chip in Star Tribune-sanctioned green or white poker chip) for their favorite.

The top vote-getter? It was Italian Cream Cake Cookies (pictured, above), from Edina baker Joanne Holtmeier. Find the recipe here.

Second place: Orange Ginger Turmeric Cookies, from Kathy Valentine of Plymouth. Find the recipe here.

Third place: Our 2019 winner, Whiskey Gingers, from Janet Heirigs of Minneapolis. Find the recipe here.

Fourth place: Minnesota Sundae Cookies, from Kristi Hanson of Minneapolis. Find the recipe here.

Fifth place: Smoky Blue Cheese and Cherry Biscuits, from Kylie White of Shorewood. Find the recipe here.

This is the third consecutive year that the recipe selected by cookie voters is not the same as the recipe selected by the Star Tribune’s judges. The people have spoken, right?

Thanks to all who voted, and for all the people who donated $700 – along with enough nonperishable food items to fill two and one-half barrels – to Second Harvest Heartland. Thanks also to the singers from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres for providing the wonderful carols.

Our newly redesigned online cookie archive makes it easy to find the right recipe -- or recipes -- for your cookie-baking plans. We have nearly 100 delicious winners -- from the past 17 years of the Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest -- in an easy-to-search format. Find them here.