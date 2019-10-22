Girls' first team

(All are seniors unless noted)

Forwards/midfielders

Sophia Boman, Edina: Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year answered her coach's challenge, tripling her previous best with 18 goals. Made a verbal commitment to the Gophers.

Megan Carlson, Champlin Park, jr.: Driving force for the undefeated Rebels, who qualified for their first Class 2A state tournament. Scored 14 goals, added 10 assists.

Abi Frandsen, Monticello: Carried the Magic to the brink of the Class 1A state tournament with 29 goals and nine assists. Verbally committed to the Gophers.

Frandsen

Khyah Harper, Centennial, jr.: Tallied 23 goals this season for the state-bound Cougars. Plays with "speed that has not been seen in our conference, both with and without the ball," coach Ginger Flohaug said. Committed to the Gophers.

Kelsey Kallio, Andover: Tied for the team lead with 19 goals. Ultra-competitive player always asked her coaches how she could improve. Verbally committed to North Dakota State.

Kaitlyn MacBean, Breck: Class 1A Ms. Soccer selection tallied eight hat tricks among 33 goals this season. "Girl can rip the ball,'' an opposing coach said. Plans to sign with Penn State.

Paige Peltier, Cretin-Derham Hall: Raiders coach Rosie Malone-Povolny called her "a precise and lethal finisher."She is committed to Notre Dame.

Defenders

Kaitlyn Hanson, Lakeville South: "Her athleticism and skill have outmatched every opponent," South coach Olivia Mehlhorn said. Verbally committed to North Dakota State.

Kellie Higgins, Chisago Lakes: Lockdown defender who also scored 10 goals. Her coach, Wayne Kugel, called her "one of the most impressive student athletes to ever step onto the high school soccer field."

Emilia Johnson, Minnetonka: "She plays with a beast mode-like demeanor that shuts down opposing players," Skippers coach Jeff Hopkins said.

Goalkeeper

Clare Gagne, Orono: The 5-10 Gagne brings a "strong, loud, composed and confident" presence, coach Erin Murray said. Makes huge saves look routine. Tallied 13 shutouts.

DAVID LA VAQUE