SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Abigail Boreen, Hill-Murray, sr.: Threat on every shift, scoring or setting up teammates. Scored 27 goals. Committed to Minnesota.

Lolita Fidler, Edina, sr.: Great vision and puck skills. Led Edina with 64 points. Comes through in big moments. Committed to Harvard.

Anneke Linser, Centennial, sr.: Uses great size and strength in all three zones. Scored 27 goals. Committed to Minnesota Duluth

Defense

Madison Bizal, Elk River/Zimmerman, sr.: Rarely makes mistakes while matching up with great forwards. Committed to Ohio State.

Maggie Flaherty, Lakeville North, sr.: Brings good size and better hockey IQ to the blue line. Scored 18 goals. Committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Goalie

Calla Frank, White Bear Lake, jr.: Fundamentally sound yet able to make acrobatic saves. Stopped 94 percent of shots faced. Verbally committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

THIRD TEAM

Forwards: Taylor Anderson, Eagan, sr.; Claire Butorac, Andover; sr.; Paetyn Levis, Rogers, sr.; Catie Skaja, New Prague, sr.; Izzy Daniel, Blake, jr.

Defense: Crystalyn Hengler, Eden Prairie, sr.; Lizi Norton, Orono, sr.; Kyra Willoughby, Blake, sr.

Goalie: Kaity McKenzie, South St. Paul, sr.; Sami Miller, Spring Lake Park, sr.

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.