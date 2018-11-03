U.S. SENATE
Amy Klobuchar
Tina Smith
U.S. CONGRESS
First District: Dan Feehan
Second District: Angie Craig
Third District: Dean Phillips
Sixth District: Tom Emmer
Eighth District: Pete Stauber
MINNESOTA GOVERNOR
Tim Walz
AUDITOR
Pam Myhra
SECRETARY OF STATE
Steve Simon
MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT
Margaret Chutich
MINNESOTA APPEALS COURT
Lucinda Jesson
MINNESOTA SENATE
District 13: Joe Perske
MINNESOTA HOUSE
District 33B: Kelly Morrison
District 36A: Zack Stephenson
District 38B: Patti Anderson
District 39B: Shelly Christensen
District 42A: Randy Jessup
District 44B: Patty Acomb
District 48A: Laurie Pryor
District 49A: Dario Anselmo
District 52B: Ruth Richardson
District 54A: Keith Franke
District 57A: Robert Bierman
HENNEPIN COUNTY
Sheriff: Rich Stanek
Attorney: Mike Freeman
Board District 2: Irene Fernando
Board District 4: Peter McLaughlin
RAMSEY COUNTY
Sheriff: Jack Serier
Attorney: John Choi
MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL BOARD
Rebecca Gagnon
Kimberly Caprini
MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOLS
School District Question 1: Yes
School District Question 2: Yes
ST. PAUL SCHOOLS
School District Question 1: Yes
To read the Star Tribune Editorial Board’s 2018 endorsements, along with related commentary and counterpoints, go to strib.mn/2z99bpr. To learn more about the endorsement process, see our guide at strib.mn/2dVc1T2.
