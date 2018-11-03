U.S. SENATE

Amy Klobuchar

Tina Smith

U.S. CONGRESS

First District: Dan Feehan

Second District: Angie Craig

Third District: Dean Phillips

Sixth District: Tom Emmer

Eighth District: Pete Stauber

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR

Tim Walz

AUDITOR

Pam Myhra

SECRETARY OF STATE

Steve Simon

MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT

Margaret Chutich

MINNESOTA APPEALS COURT

Lucinda Jesson

MINNESOTA SENATE

District 13: Joe Perske

MINNESOTA HOUSE

District 33B: Kelly Morrison

District 36A: Zack Stephenson

District 38B: Patti Anderson

District 39B: Shelly Christensen

District 42A: Randy Jessup

District 44B: Patty Acomb

District 48A: Laurie Pryor

District 49A: Dario Anselmo

District 52B: Ruth Richardson

District 54A: Keith Franke

District 57A: Robert Bierman

HENNEPIN COUNTY

Sheriff: Rich Stanek

Attorney: Mike Freeman

Board District 2: Irene Fernando

Board District 4: Peter McLaughlin

RAMSEY COUNTY

Sheriff: Jack Serier

Attorney: John Choi

MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL BOARD

Rebecca Gagnon

Kimberly Caprini

MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOLS

School District Question 1: Yes

School District Question 2: Yes

ST. PAUL SCHOOLS

School District Question 1: Yes

 

 

To read the Star Tribune Editorial Board’s 2018 endorsements, along with related commentary and counterpoints, go to strib.mn/2z99bpr. To learn more about the endorsement process, see our guide at strib.mn/2dVc1T2.