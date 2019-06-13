SECOND TEAM

Brett Bateman

P/OF, Mounds View, jr.

Outstanding outfielder with speed, range and arm. College: Minnesota

Max Carlson

P/OF, Burnsville, jr.

Team USA invitee fanned two an inning and hit .450. College: North Carolina

Joey Danielson

C, Eden Prairie, sr.

Special combination of power and speed. College: North Dakota State

Hunter Day

P, Bloomington Jefferson, jr.

Has always thrown in difficult situations, starting or closing. College: undecided

Miles Halligan

P/3B, Hopkins, jr.

Allowed one hit, struck out 29 in 11 innings of section play. College: undecided

Wyatt Nelson

P/OF, Hopkins, sr.

Provides combination of pitching and offense. College: North Dakota State

Alex Otto

P/SS, Monticello, sr.

Went 7-1 with a 0.95 ERA while striking out 72 in 44⅓ innings. College: St. John's

Ben Palmer

SS, Totino-Grace, sr.

A .440 hitter with outstanding hands and feet. College: Iowa Western CC

Evan Shaw

P/OF, Fridley, sr.

Eight-game winner (32 in his career) with 0.71 ERA. College: undecided

Tyson Stritesky

P, Eden Prairie, sr.

Not overpowering but went unbeaten (7-0), mixing three pitches. College: St. Thomas