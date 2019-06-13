SECOND TEAM
Brett Bateman
P/OF, Mounds View, jr.
Outstanding outfielder with speed, range and arm. College: Minnesota
Max Carlson
P/OF, Burnsville, jr.
Team USA invitee fanned two an inning and hit .450. College: North Carolina
Joey Danielson
C, Eden Prairie, sr.
Special combination of power and speed. College: North Dakota State
Hunter Day
P, Bloomington Jefferson, jr.
Has always thrown in difficult situations, starting or closing. College: undecided
Miles Halligan
P/3B, Hopkins, jr.
Allowed one hit, struck out 29 in 11 innings of section play. College: undecided
Wyatt Nelson
P/OF, Hopkins, sr.
Provides combination of pitching and offense. College: North Dakota State
Alex Otto
P/SS, Monticello, sr.
Went 7-1 with a 0.95 ERA while striking out 72 in 44⅓ innings. College: St. John's
Ben Palmer
SS, Totino-Grace, sr.
A .440 hitter with outstanding hands and feet. College: Iowa Western CC
Evan Shaw
P/OF, Fridley, sr.
Eight-game winner (32 in his career) with 0.71 ERA. College: undecided
Tyson Stritesky
P, Eden Prairie, sr.
Not overpowering but went unbeaten (7-0), mixing three pitches. College: St. Thomas