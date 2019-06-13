FIRST TEAM

Will Anderson

P/1B • St. Michael-Albertville, sr.

The lefthander went 8-1 with a phenomenal 7.2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings. Also added to the Knights' offensive attack when playing first base. "Will had a great career at St. Michael-Albertville," Knights coach Paul Schumm said. College: Minnesota

Ian Bahn

P/OF • Mounds View, jr.

Raised his stock considerably by being dominant from start to finish. He went 5-3 on the mound — the losses were to Gilbert (twice) and Adam Mazur, also All-Metro. "He has gotten better each time out this season; better command," Mustangs coach Mark Downey said. College: Undecided

Ethan Bosacker

P/3B • Monticello, sr.

The righthander overcame an early season illness to lead the Magic to its first baseball state tournament with a 5-0 mark, one save and a 1.14 ERA. "Ethan is an elite level pitcher," Monticello coach Cole Deibele said. "He has been our best hitter (.429) this season as well." College: Xavier

Will Frisch

P/1B • Stillwater, sr.

The overpowering righthander is 5-0 with a 0.69 ERA. He only allowed 18 hits while striking out 77 in 40⅔ innings. "To go 17-1 over his career in the conference and section that we play in is quite the feat," Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. College: Oregon State

Drew Gilbert

P/OF • Stillwater, sr.

The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year went 7-0 this season. He gave up 12 hits and one earned run while striking out 97 in 49 innings. Also a superb center fielder who hits for average. College: Oregon State

Jack Haring

P/OF • Blaine, sr.

Haring has thrown four consecutive shutouts, giving him five on the season while posting an 8-1 record with a 0.62 ERA. "An absolute leader who is a bulldog on the mound," Blaine coach Eric Feigum said. "He locates his pitches, changes speeds, and is fun to watch." College: St. John's

Cal James

SS, Buffalo, sr.

The Mississippi 8 Conference offensive player of the year the past two seasons put on a hitting clinic (.535). "A very good leader on the field and in the classroom," Buffalo coach Mike Beilke said. "He works hard and sets a good example for our younger players." College: Mary

Adam Mazur

P/SS • Woodbury, sr.

Went 8-2, losing only to Stillwater, with one save and a 0.50 ERA. He fanned 113 and walked 12 in 72 innings. "Adam gives us a chance to win every time he takes the mound," Woodbury coach Kevin McDermott said. "He is really polished and attacks the zone." College: South Dakota State

Jacob Mrosko

P/OF • Chanhassen, jr.

He is a five-tool player who can affect a game in many ways. Went 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA as a pitcher. Bats lead off, stole nine bases and had eight outfield assists from right field. "It is truly coming together for him in all aspects of his game," Chanhassen coach Ross VanHauen said. College: Purdue

Bennett Theisen

P/3B • Minnehaha Academy, sr.

The three-year starter is 16-3 as a pitcher over that span, including 6-1 with a 0.76 ERA this season. A power pitcher who mixes a cutting fastball with his go-to slider. Also provides some pop at the plate with a .364 batting average. College: Minnesota

RON HAGGSTROM