Linemen

Lucas Becker, Blaine, 6-4, 260: Teams constantly double-teamed him — with minimal success. Posted 55 tackles and eight sacks.

Luke Kubesh, Totino-Grace, 6-0, 285: Two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Dominant run stopper.

Eli Mostaert, Lakeville North, 6-4, 245: Joins twin brother in relentless pursuit of ball carriers. Contributed 67 tackles, 12 for loss and seven sacks. Committed to North Dakota State.

Will Mostaert, Lakeville North, 6-4, 245: Joins twin brother in relentless pursuit of ball carriers. Posted 55 tackles, 16 for loss and 5.5 sacks. Also committed to North Dakota State.

Linebackers

Issac Pasko, Burnsville, 6-0, 210: Football smart. Made all the defensive calls. Led the Blaze with 66 tackles.

Joe Rossebo, Woodbury, 5-11, 205: Catalyst of a defense that allowed only 77 rushing yards per regular-season game. Recorded 84 tackles, 12 for loss.

Collin Penn, Eden Prairie, 6-0, 200: Uses great speed to attack ball carriers from his inside linebacker spot. Also contributes at running back.

Payton Shafer, Park of Cottage Grove, 6-1, 205: Beyond registering 115 tackles this season, he played quarterback in the Wolfpack's final game. Committed to South Dakota State.

Defensive backs

Omar Brown, Minneapolis North, 6-1, 185: Physical cornerback used good size and instincts to keep his man out of the end zone all season. Uncommitted.

Jason Kaul, Blaine, 6-4, 200: Top player and lone two-way starter (he played receiver) for the state tournament semifinalists. Always around the football.

Marcus Shepley, Burnsville, 6-3, 170: Active safety made 32 tackles and intercepted eight passes. Also a solid receiver and punter.

Jenaro Wathum-Ocama, Woodbury, 6-1, 183: Few offenses threw his way twice. Did not allow a touchdown. Made strong receivers a nonfactor.

Kicker/punter

Hunter Dustman, St. Francis, junior, 6-3, 210: Averaged 40.9 yards per punt. Placed six inside the 20-yard line. Went 27-for-27 on extra points and 7-for-10 on field goals.