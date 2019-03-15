Star Tribune Media Co. has expanded its board of directors, adding four new members.

Joining the board will be Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy; Scott Burns, CEO and co-founder of Structural; Channon Lemon, vice president of economic development for the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce; and David Kristal, CEO of Augeo.

The addition more than doubles the size of the board, which also includes Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor, board Chairwoman Jean Taylor and Publisher and CEO Michael Klingensmith.

"The goal in adding to our board is to bring us new ideas from very smart people with diverse backgrounds in companies and industries that have attributes in common with us in our strategic transformation," Klingensmith said.

The Star Tribune projects that it will have as many digital subscribers as print subscribers within the next several years and that digital advertising revenue will equal print ad revenue in a similar time frame, he said.

Fruechte oversees Colle McVoy, a full-service advertising and branding agency. Burns started Structural, a software company. Lemon works attracting new businesses to the Twin Cities. Kristal operates Augeo, a loyalty marketing firm.

Jim Spencer