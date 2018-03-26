A full-page ad in Monday’s Star Tribune called out Minnesota’s congressional delegation on gun control measures and accepting NRA donations.

The ad, from a group calling itself Listen to the Children, asked the Washington policymakers if they would introduce, cosponsor or vote for legislation to ban the manufacture and sale of high-capacity magazines for firearms, and if they would return any donation from the NRA and its affiliates and refuse to accept future NRA donations.

The ad said the politicians’ answers will be printed in the Star Tribune in one week and those who don’t send answers will be considered responding “no” to the questions. The nonprofit, which filed with the state Secretary of State’s office on March 9, lists a St. Paul business address and registered agent of CT Corporation System, Inc., and a call to the business confirmed they are the registered agent instead of the nonprofit having a registered office in Minnesota.

The ad comes two days after 20,000 Minnesota students and adult supporters rallied at the State Capitol, joining hundreds of thousands of students in D.C. for the March for Our Lives event, pushing for stricter gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting that killed 17 kids and staff.

The ad is addressed to Minnesota’s congressional delegation, which includes Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith, Rep. Tim Walz, Rep. Jason Lewis, Rep. Erik Paulsen, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Keith Ellison, Rep. Tom Emmer, Rep. Collin Peterson and Rep. Rick Nolan.

McCollum was the first to respond to the ad on Twitter, saying yes to both questions and adding that she supports a ban on high-capacity magazines and has “never taken a dime” from the NRA.

See the ad below: