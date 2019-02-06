Junior college All-America safety Gervarrius Owens signed wthe Gophers on Wednesday morning, giving coach P.J. Fleck a key addition to the Class of 2019 on national signing day.

The 6-1, 190-pound Owens was a standout for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and will have a chance to compete for a starting job with the Gophers after arriving on campus this summer.

He had reported offers from Southern Miss and Texas Tech, and he visited Louisville before committing to the Gophers.

With Owens in the fold, the Gophers now have 22 scholarship players signed to national letters of intent. As of Wednesday morning, the class ranked 42nd in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten, in the 247Sports composite rankings.