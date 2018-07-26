A 12-hour standoff between police and a man who allegedly had a gun in the parking lot of a Burnsville Costco store has ended peacefully.

Burnsville Police said the situation ended just after 5 a.m. Thursday and that there was no threat to the community. They gave no word on how the situation was resolved or if any arrests were made.

Roads around the store have reopened, police said in a tweet.

Officers were called to the store about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a suicidal man in a car near the store’s gas pumps and that the man told them he had a gun.

The white male, who appeared to be in his late 20s, was sitting in his car, surrounded by police.

At least five agencies responded to the crisis call, including SWAT teams from Burnsville and Eagan. A police sniper appeared to be watching from the Costco gas station roof as a police drone zooms overhead.

Burnsville police were warning on Twitter for people to stay out of the area.

As darkness fell, half a dozen residents clamored atop a nearby hill to get a better view of the scene, which spans several blocks.

Sanaa Hersi, a local educator, was returning home when she saw squad cars were blocking her street.

“Burnsville is usually really quiet,” said Hersi, who has lived there for six years. “Hopefully it ends well.”

Andrew Nystrom, a resident who saw the flashing lights while heading home from work in Savage, wondered if the police response was too much, calling it “a little excessive for a single suicidal male.”

Staff writers Liz Sawyer and Aaron Lavinsky contributed to this report.