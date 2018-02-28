Marshall didn't feel it had much of a chance in Tuesday night's section basketball opener against Waseca, So here's a video that shows how the Tigers decided to handle the situation. You really don't need to watch a lot of it, unless you're really really bored.

Marshall vs Waseca why we need a shot clock https://t.co/TR9tXYR5s9 — Clint Link (@MVPPride) February 28, 2018

The final score: Waseca 17, Marshall 4.

"Marshall made it known right away that they had very little interest in challenging the tough defense of the Jays," wrote Ian Srp of the Waseca County News.

If you just want to see an odd boxscore, here it is from the Marshall Independent.

Here's another look:

This happens every now and again when basketball is played without a shot clock. What's interesting here is that Marshall wasn't a terrible team. The Tigers finished the season with an 18-9 record, which included losses to Waseca earlier in the season by 60-52 and 54-37 scores.

The Twitter feed @Follow_The_Rock, which you should follow if you have an interest in high school basketball in Minnesota, summarized a postgame radio interview with Marshall coach Dan Westby.

Radio interview had Marshall coach saying this was the game plan & knows there are disappointed people. Lays ups or open 3's only. Could not match straight up up so tried something different. Takes full responsibility & I can respect that too. Just awful hard to stomach. — Follow the Rock (@Follow_The_Rock) February 28, 2018

As you can imagine, the game set off a bit of an eruption on social media, about everything from the need for a shot clock in high school basketball to concerns about coaching philosophy.

My guess is he thought Waseca would panic and come out and chase them which would lead to lay-ups and wide open threes. Waseca just stayed back and did not guard the ball (at all) which resulted in the extended stall. — Coach Critchley Jr. (@Coach_Critch_Jr) February 28, 2018

Should @MSHSL adopt a 35 sec. shot clock in basketball — Todd Bergeth (@ToddBergeth) February 28, 2018

One person pointed out that Tuesday was the anniversary of a North Dakota high school game that caused the shot-clock debate to heat up.

Last night was the 26th anniversary of the 4-2 game in NoDak, ushering in the shot clock era — Doug Swenson (@CommonSwense) February 28, 2018

And if you've gotten this far, you deserve to see a game between Waseca and Marshall. It was a boys' basketball section game from two years ago that produced a bit more excitement before ending in four overtimes.