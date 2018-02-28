Marshall didn't feel it had much of a chance in Tuesday night's section basketball opener against Waseca, So here's a video that shows how the Tigers decided to handle the situation. You really don't need to watch a lot of it, unless you're really really bored.

The final score: Waseca 17, Marshall 4.

"Marshall made it known right away that they had very little interest in challenging the tough defense of the Jays," wrote Ian Srp of the Waseca County News.

If you're a subscriber to the Waseca newspaper, or want to pay for a one-day pass, you can read his full story here.

If you just want to see an odd boxscore, here it is from the Marshall Independent.

Here's another look:

This happens every now and again when basketball is played without a shot clock. What's interesting here is that Marshall wasn't a terrible team. The Tigers finished the season with an 18-9 record, which included losses to Waseca earlier in the season by 60-52 and 54-37 scores.

The Twitter feed @Follow_The_Rock, which you should follow if you have an interest in high school basketball in Minnesota, summarized a postgame radio interview with Marshall coach Dan Westby.

As you can imagine, the game set off a bit of an eruption on social media, about everything from the need for a shot clock in high school basketball to concerns about coaching philosophy.

One person pointed out that Tuesday was the anniversary of a North Dakota high school game that caused the shot-clock debate to heat up.

And if you've gotten this far, you deserve to see a game between Waseca and Marshall. It was a boys' basketball section game from two years ago that produced a bit more excitement before ending in four overtimes.

