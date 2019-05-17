You don't need an expensive consultant to stage your house. Start by putting yourself in the mind of the buyer, and force yourself to look at your house unemotionally.

"It shouldn't be assumed that all staging has to be done by a professional company," Bivins said. "I often advise potential sellers that if they plan on moving out before selling, it would be wise to leave a few pieces of furniture for staging purposes."

• Remove most of the furniture, but keep the best pieces and arrange them for easy conversation.

• Hang new towels in the bathroom. Buy a new floor mat. Put new soap bars in dishes.

• Add fresh flowers in vases throughout the house.

• Pull back curtains, raise shades and open blinds to let in natural light.

• Cover beds with bedspreads.

• Take half the clothes out of the closets to make them feel bigger.

• Clear tables and desks.

• Put away personal photos and knickknacks.

• Empty the dishwasher and trash cans.

AUDREY HOFFER, Washington Post