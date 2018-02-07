The stadium seat swiper has agreed to pay for its replacement, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said Wednesday.

Other seats damaged by fans celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ win in Super Bowl LII have been repaired.

Staff members from stadium operator SMG made the repairs on Tuesday, two days after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

SMG contacted the man who stole one of the purple plastic seats and took it back to Philadelphia.

Videos of the man carrying the seat out of a coat check circulated widely online Tuesday, as did a photo of his ill-gotten souvenir strapped to his luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The man, whose name has not been released, has agreed to pay to replace it, including labor, which is estimated at $125, said MSFA spokeswoman Jenn Hathaway.

“He was very regretful for his behavior,” Hathaway said.

No further action will be taken against him, she said.

The stadium was able to make the quick fixes because it had bought the seats in bulk and had plenty of extras on hand. Now, all 66,400 seats are back in place.