A University of St. Thomas student studying in Rome fell from a fourth-story window early Monday and was seriously hurt, school officials said.

Ricky DeMello, 23, of St. Louis Park, a second-year law student, fell about 4:30 a.m. from apartment housing run by John Cabot University, said St. Thomas spokesman Jim Winterer.

DeMello has undergone surgery and is in intensive care, Winterer said.

Winterer said that St. Thomas was trying to determine the circumstances that led to DeMello's injuries.

DeMello is one of 40 students from the St. Thomas and Villanova University law schools participating in a joint study-abroad program in Rome.

PAUL WALSH