St. Thomas running back Josh Parks was named Jim Christopherson Player of the Year on Tuesday by the MIAC, while St. John’s offensive tackle Ben Bartch was recognized as the most outstanding lineman in the league, receiving the Mike Stam Award.

St. John’s coach Gary Fasching was honored by his peers with the John Gagliardi Coach of the Year.

The Johnnies had 11 players on the first team offense, defense or special teams, including quarterback Jackson Erdmann for the third consecutive year; the Tommies had nine, Gustavus six, Bethel four, Concordia (Moorhead) three, and Augsburg and St. Olaf one each.

Three other players also were named first-team all-conference for the third time: offensive linemen Dan Greenheck of St. John’s and Elijah Rice of St. Thomas, and linebacker Alex Berg of Concordia (Moorhead). Berg also was the first-team punter.

State runner second

Colorado’s Joe Klecker, a senior from Minnetonka, was the runner-up in the NCAA cross-country meet Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind. His time of 30 minutes, 37.1 seconds on the 10,000-meter course was five seconds behind Iowa State’s Edwin Kergat.

Klecker was a two-time state track champion for Hopkins, setting a state record in the 1,600 meters as a senior.

Mavs goalie honored

Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay was named the WCHA goalie of the week. He beat Alaska Anchorage 7-1 and 3-0.

News services