Backup quarterback Ronnie Jones ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass in the fourth quarter to rally St. Thomas to a 14-13 victory over host Gustavus Adolphus on Saturday in St. Peter, Minn.

The Tommies (8-1, 6-1 MIAC), ranked No. 7 in Division III, trailed 13-0 going into the fourth quarter. Jones scored on a 1-yard run to cap a nine-play, 53-yard drive that pulled the Tommies within 13-6. The PAT by Tyler Knutson made it 13-7 with 11:32 left.

Jones teamed with Gabe Green on a 25-yard TD pass to cap a 17-play, 87-yard drive to tie the game with 2:28 remaining. Knutson converted the PAT after a drive that used 6½ minutes. The drive was kept alive when punter Mark Dowdle, taking the snap near his own goal on fourth down and 12 from the 11-yard-line, rushed 24 yards for a first down.

The touchdown pass came on fourth-and-8.

Josh Parks rushed for 114 yards to lead the Tommies, who end the regular season at Bethel next Saturday.

Michael Veldman passed for 382 yards and two touchdowns for the Gusties.

Bethel 75, Augsburg 0: Jaran Roste passed for 226 yards and three TDs and Sam Gibas rushed for 124 yards and two TDs to lead the Royals past the host Auggies. The Royals (8-1, 6-1) had 675 yards — 422 yards rushing — in total offense.

Concordia (Moorhead) 21, St. Olaf 10: Rylie Sheridan scored two touchdowns to spark the Cobbers past the host Oles in Northfield, Minn. The Oles had taken a 10-7 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Gonzalo Pirea with 8:47 left in the third quarter. Sheridan returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Cobbers (4-5, 3-4) a 13-10 lead.

St. John's 51, Hamline 0: The Johnnies (9-0, 8-0 MIAC), ranked No. 4 in Division III, completed the conference portion of their schedule with the victory over the visiting Pipers. Jackson Erdmann threw for 160 yards and three TDs and Kai Barber rushed for 102 yards and a TD to lead the Johnnies, who close out the regular season next week against Thomas More.

