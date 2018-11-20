The University of St. Thomas plans to begin construction this summer on two new residence halls in St. Paul, as part of its long-term goal of housing all freshmen and sophomores on campus.

The student housing, with room for nearly 700 students and complete with underground parking, is expected to be ready for students by fall 2020, the university announced Tuesday.

The dormitories should provide some relief to neighbors, who have long decried a large number of students living in off-campus housing.

The four-year private Catholic university intends to use tax-exempt bonds, not tuition, to finance the project, whose cost is estimated at $85 million.

According to St. Thomas, the residence for second-year students will be built on the site of the university’s current faculty residence that stands just south of the chapel near Cleveland Avenue. The building will have four or five stories and one level of underground parking. It will be designed and built by Ryan Companies.

The dormitory for first-year students will replace the John Paul II Residence Hall and will be built just south of Selby Avenue and west of Cleveland Avenue. The new five-story building will create pods of 15 to 20 double rooms with shared bathrooms and private showers, a dining hall on the first floor and one level of underground parking. The Opus Group will design and build this project.

At the same time as the new construction, two other St. Thomas dormitories — Dowling and Brady halls — will be renovated. That project will be staged over the next two to three summers to allow students to live there during the school year.