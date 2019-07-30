St. Thomas Academy football coach Dan O’Brien has been named interim athletics and activities director at the school.

O’Brien, who was hired as football coach in 2018 and led the Cadets to the Class 5A championship game, has previously served as athletic director at Concordia (St. Paul) and Hamline. He also had been an associate athletic director at the University of Minnesota, overseeing football, golf and wrestling.

O’Brien replaces Bob Slater, who stepped down last spring. The Mendota Heights-based school announced the move in a news release on Tuesday.

The school also said it had hired Woodbury native and club soccer director Brian Kallman as director of the soccer program and head soccer coach. Kallman played professionally for nine years, most recently as a defender for Minnesota United, and has 14 years of coaching experience in youth soccer.

Kallman takes over for Noel Quinn, who coached the team for three seasons.

JIM PAULSEN