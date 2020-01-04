Devon McClellan

Jan. 14: McClellan, 29, was shot during the evening in an alley of University Avenue. He died hours later at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

Levi Gardent Jr.

Jan. 15: Gardent, 3, died of blunt force trauma from abuse at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend, who was convicted of murder and is now serving a prison sentence.

Charles Frye

Jan. 26: Frye, 39, was a father of nine. He was shot and killed at a house party on E. Maryland Avenue. The alleged shooter was charged with murder.

Aaron Delaney

Jan. 29: Delaney, 20, was shot and killed after an argument at a Holiday gas station on Minnehaha Avenue. The alleged shooter was charged with murder.

Raytrell Benjamin

Feb. 21: Benjamin, 23, was fatally shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a van on Carroll Avenue. No one has been arrested in his killing.

Mark Franklin Jr.

March 15: Franklin, 21, was shot while defending his cousin as she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. The alleged shooter was charged with murder.

Matthew Schramm

April 15: Schramm, 33, was found shot in the home he owned just off W. 7th Street. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged with murder.

Marquez Perry-Banks

May 3: Perry-Banks, 21, was gunned down in the driver’s seat of his vehicle outside the Maryland Supermarket. The shooter was charged with murder.

Michael Gray

May 4: Gray, 33, was shot and killed at 2 a.m. outside Johnny Baby’s bar on W. University Avenue. No arrests have been made in his killing.

Riley Taylor

May 4: Taylor, 4, died after he was left alone for hours in a hot SUV with the window cracked. His father, who was working, is now serving time for manslaughter.

Dajuon Johnson

June 22: Johnson, 22, died a week after he was shot in the head at a BP gas station at the corner of University and Hamline avenues. No arrests have been made.

Walter Quarles

June 28: Quarles, 39, was shot mutiple times after an argument at a home near Indian Mounds Regional Park. The alleged shooter was charged with murder.

Jessica Williams

July 19: Williams, 27, a mother of three children, was shot by her ex-boyfriend after she broke up with him. He was charged with murder.

Randy Davis

Aug. 19: Davis, 20, was shot in the chest by a woman playing with a gun after a party in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. She was charged with manslaughter.

Thomas Harrigan

Sept. 2: Harrigan, 36, a firefighter and decorated National Guard medic, was shot following an argument in his home. Two brothers were charged with murder.

Kacey Feiner

Sept. 7: Feiner, 22, was shot multiple times at close range following an argument near Battle Creek Regional Park. A rival gang member was charged with murder.

Javier Sanmiguel

Sept. 9: Sanmiguel, 31, a married father of four, was shot trying to help a mentally ill man who crashed his car. The man was charged with murder.

Raumez Ross

Sept. 9: Ross, 18, was shot while walking along Rice Street in the North End neighborhood and died in a corner store. A 15-year-old was charged with murder.

Nickey Taylor

Sept. 10: Taylor, 27, was in a car near University Avenue and Marion Street when he was shot by occupants of another vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Ronald Davis

Sept. 15: Davis, 31, was fatally shot by a St. Paul police officer after Davis rammed the officer’s squad vehicle and charged at him with a knife.

Rayvell Carter

Sept. 18: Carter, 41, was shot outside St. Albans Church of God in Christ as he left a Bible study session with family members. No arrests have been made.

Terry Edwards

Sept. 24: Edwards, 36, was shot near N. Mendota Street and E. Fremont Avenue following a dispute over a drug buy. The alleged shooter was charged with murder.

Wayne Brown

Sept. 28: Brown, 29, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hudson Road. No one has been arrested in his death.

Jerico Boykin Sr.

Oct. 6: Boykin, 23, was shot while driving his SUV. His 4-year-old son, who was in the vehicle with him, was shot in the foot. A gang rival was charged with murder.

Shawn Jones

Oct. 27: Jones, 28, was found shot in his car at St. Anthony Avenue and N. Dale Street. Two brothers who are rival gang members were charged with murder.

Steven Malone

Oct. 27: Malone, 65,was found strangled and suffocated in his apartment. A woman was charged with murder and manslaughter in his death.

David Lee

Nov. 1: Lee, 32, was a husband, father and youth basketball coach. He was shot in the driver’s seat of his SUV, while his wife suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anthony Martin

Nov. 2: Martin, 25, was shot in a vehicle along with the driver by a man who tried to force his way into the car. He has been charged with murder.

Da’Qwan Jones-Morris

Nov. 6: Jones-Morris, 17, was shot in the chest by a friend playing with a stolen handgun. Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were charged with manslaughter.

Daniel Olvera

Nov. 10: Olvera, 20, was discovered shot in a vehicle at about 5 p.m. on Wayzata Street just east of Rice Street. No one has been arrested in his death.

Antonio Espana-Estrada

Dec. 26: Espana-Estrada, 37, was shot while leaving work at a food distributor. The alleged shooter has been charged with murder.