Shwe Htoo held her composure for as long as possible Thursday morning as she recounted how she fed milk laced with sugar, sleep medication and bedbug poison to her 1-month-old son one night and then drank the mixture herself.

Htoo testified in Ramsey County District Court that when they both woke up the next morning — Nov. 18, 2015 — she was desperate to end both of their lives: "I covered his nose with my hand and he couldn't breathe, and then — "

Htoo buried her face in both hands, leaned forward in the witness chair and broke into sobs.

"And then he just died," she testified.

The admission came after a long and at times confusing hearing at which Htoo, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter for killing Michael Kyaw Htoo.

Court records indicate that at the time, she was suffering from postpartum depression, which can overwhelm mothers with depression, anxiety and mournful feelings soon after childbirth.

The original count of second-degree murder with intent will be dismissed as part of her plea deal. Htoo also agreed to a prison term of between 12 1/2 years and 15 years, an upward departure from state guidelines that would have otherwise called for about 6 to 8 1/2 years.

The higher sentence is due to aggravating factors: the baby was especially vulnerable due to his age, Htoo acted with "particular cruelty" and her actions were carried out with a "high degree of planning, preparation and concealment."

Htoo will face possible deportation after she serves her prison time in Minnesota.

Under questioning by Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Hao Nguyen, Htoo admitted that she first tried to poison her son and herself on the night of Nov. 17. The baby only drank a little of the formula, she said through a translator, but she drank more and experienced dizziness and menstrual pain, and also blacked out.

Htoo, who is Karen, testified that she was unhappy in her cultural marriage to the baby's father, who worked at a turkey processing plant in Willmar, Minn., and was often away for extended periods. He was not at the family's St. Paul home the day their son was killed.

Although Htoo admitted to killing her son, she also backtracked a number of times and expressed remorse.

"I don't have intention [sic] of killing my son at all," she testified. "I love my son."

After confessing to smothering him the next morning, Htoo said that although she didn't know how to drive, she drove to Como Zoo with her son's body strapped in a car seat. Htoo said that although several other family members lived in the home with her, she did not tell anyone what she had done.

"I was looking for a place to die," Htoo testified. "I was looking for a lot of places to crash myself and kill myself."

Htoo told the court that she drove into a rock. The criminal complaint filed against her said she drove into a light pole.

Htoo's cultural husband attended Thursday's court hearing, and said afterward that he was unable to make a statement because he did not speak English. Ken Severson, a family friend who was also in attendance, spoke on their behalf.

"I just know how much she loved Michael and how desperate she was," said Severson, who came to know the family through his volunteer work with the Karen community. "Does [the postpartum depression] excuse the crime? Probably not. But does it explain it?"

Severson said that Htoo was born in Burma, spent several years in a Thai refugee camp and has been in the United States about two years.

Htoo underwent mental health evaluation, and in December 2015 was found incompetent to stand trial. In March 2016, that decision was reversed after further evaluation, and she was found competent to stand trial.

Htoo is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22. Both the defense and prosecution expect to call witnesses at sentencing.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib