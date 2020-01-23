The 134th annual St. Paul Winter Carnival is returning to a renovated Rice Park, adding drag queen bingo and a craft beer with dogs event to its familiar parades and other frosty traditions.

The state’s quintessential cold-inspired carnival began Thursday and runs until Feb. 2. Festivities will expand into Landmark Plaza this year, which will be the scene of snow and ice displays and a range of family-friendly activities.

“We’re a very traditional festival, we’ve been around for 134 years, so we’re always going to have our same traditions,” said Deb Schaber, president and CEO of the Winter Carnival. “But we like to add some new flairs and just kind of keep ourselves relevant.”

Some of “The Coolest Celebration on Earth’s” rituals are sticking around: two parades, a coronation ceremony and ice carving.

Artisans will begin carving into giant blocks of ice Thursday evening with 48 hours to complete their masterpieces. As usual, their glacial sculptures will be on display for the more than a quarter-million visitors that show up throughout the festival.

The carnival will also be home to a handful of new and interesting attractions, including drag queen bingo on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

“We just wanted to try something new, and it’s kind of trendy right now,” Schaber said. She added the drag queen bingo will help promote inclusivity and diversity within the festival.

For its first year, the Hops and Hounds event invites carnival-goers to have a beer and hang out with their pup in Kellogg Park Feb. 3. Visitors can bring their dog and drink from a selection of Minnesota craft beers. Sgt. Fuzz, the St. Paul Police Department therapy dog, will also be on patrol.

Fuzz is “looking forward to meeting all of our Winter Carnival guests,” according to the Winter Carnival website.

Two Team USA Olympians from Minnesota will be promoting the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during first two days of February — curling gold medal winner Tyler George and para swimming gold medal winner Mallory Weggermann. The Olympic torch will also be passing through, and visitors will be able to take their photo with it.

In the expanded space on Landmark Plaza, the Baileys Warming House will offer cocktails and craft beers to frigid festival attendees, along with games and live entertainment from local musicians.

Vulcan Snow Park will overtake the Minnesota State Fairgrounds again with an estimated 3,000 tons — over 6 million pounds — of snow. The park will offer a giant snowslide, sculptures and events like the Polar Plunge.

For those with something to prove, the Securian Financial 35th Annual Winter Run begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at 6th and Jackson streets. Also Saturday, four judges will choose the best felines at the Saintly City Championship Cat Show at RiverCentre.

A full list of events is available at www.wintercarnival.com.

J.D. Duggan is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune